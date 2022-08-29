Major Gen. Matthew Baker, right, commanding general, 88th Readiness Division, speaks with Bally Sports' Minnesota Twins Sideline Reporter Audra Martin about the value of serving in the Army Reserve, Aug. 29, 2022, in Minneapolis. Baker served as the presiding officer for a swearing in ceremony for future Soldiers prior to the game. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Zach Mott, 88th Readiness Division)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2022 Date Posted: 08.30.2022 08:41 Photo ID: 7393989 VIRIN: 220829-A-SX453-1143 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 6.68 MB Location: MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Minnesota Twins Host Future Soldier Swearing in Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.