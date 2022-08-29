Major Gen. Matthew Baker, center, commanding general, 88th Readiness Division, administers the oath of enlistment to more than 30 future Soldiers during a ceremony prior to the Minnesota Twins game Aug. 29, 2022, in Minneapolis. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Zach Mott, 88th Readiness Division)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 08:41
|Photo ID:
|7393988
|VIRIN:
|220829-A-SX453-1089
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|7.05 MB
|Location:
|MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Minnesota Twins Host Future Soldier Swearing in Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT