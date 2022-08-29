Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minnesota Twins Host Future Soldier Swearing in Ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    Minnesota Twins Host Future Soldier Swearing in Ceremony

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2022

    Photo by Zachary Mott 

    88th Readiness Division

    Major Gen. Matthew Baker, right, commanding general, 88th Readiness Division, administers the oath of enlistment to more than 30 future Soldiers during a ceremony prior to the Minnesota Twins game Aug. 29, 2022, in Minneapolis. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Zach Mott, 88th Readiness Division)

    TAGS

    Minnesota Twins
    U.S. Army Reserve
    USAREC
    Future Soldier
    88th Readiness Division

