Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Visit from the State Command Sergeant Major [Image 5 of 6]

    Visit from the State Command Sergeant Major

    LEPOSAVIC, KOSOVO

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Alex Hellmann 

    1st Battalion, 149th Infantry

    Kentucky State Command Sergeant Major Jesse Withers visits Soldiers from Charlie Company 1st Battalion 149th Infantry Regiment near Leposavic, Kosovo Aug 26, 2022. Together with our NATO partners, KFOR remains committed towards maintaining a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all communities in Kosovo. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Alexander Hellmann)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 05:49
    Photo ID: 7393913
    VIRIN: 220826-Z-YA223-1043
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: LEPOSAVIC, ZZ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Visit from the State Command Sergeant Major [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Alex Hellmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Visit from the State Command Sergeant Major
    Visit from the State Command Sergeant Major
    Visit from the State Command Sergeant Major
    Visit from the State Command Sergeant Major
    Visit from the State Command Sergeant Major
    Visit from the State Command Sergeant Major

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kentucky National Guard
    NATO
    KFOR
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    1-149 IN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT