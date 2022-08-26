Visit from the State Command Sergeant Major

Kentucky State Command Sergeant Major Jesse Withers visits Soldiers from Charlie Company 1st Battalion 149th Infantry Regiment near Leposavic, Kosovo Aug 26, 2022. Together with our NATO partners, KFOR remains committed towards maintaining a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all communities in Kosovo. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Alexander Hellmann)

