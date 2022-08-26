Kentucky State Command Sergeant Major Jesse Withers visits Soldiers from Headquarters and Headquarters Company 1st Battalion 149th Infantry Regiment and 438th Military Police Company at Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo Aug 26, 2022. Together with our NATO partners, KFOR remains committed towards maintaining a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all communities in Kosovo. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Alexander Hellmann)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2022 Date Posted: 08.30.2022 05:49 Photo ID: 7393911 VIRIN: 220826-Z-YA223-1009 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.49 MB Location: ZZ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Visit from the State Command Sergeant Major [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Alex Hellmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.