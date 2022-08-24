SecAF visits Japan during Indo-Pacific tour

Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall listens to a briefing from Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander, during his visit to 374th Airlift Wing headquarters at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 24, 2022. During his trip, he met with U.S. Forces Japan and 374th Airlift Wing leadership, as well as several Japanese cabinet members, to talk about the U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

