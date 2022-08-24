Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SecAF visits Japan during Indo-Pacific tour [Image 2 of 2]

    SecAF visits Japan during Indo-Pacific tour

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Machiko Arita 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn, 374th Airlift Wing command chief, left, greets Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall during his visit to 374th Airlift Wing headquarters at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 24, 2022. During his visit to Japan, Kendall highlighted the strategic importance of Yokota Air Base and the Department of the Air Force Operational Imperatives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

