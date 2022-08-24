SecAF visits Japan during Indo-Pacific tour

Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn, 374th Airlift Wing command chief, left, greets Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall during his visit to 374th Airlift Wing headquarters at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 24, 2022. During his visit to Japan, Kendall highlighted the strategic importance of Yokota Air Base and the Department of the Air Force Operational Imperatives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

Date Taken: 08.24.2022
Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
Photo by Machiko Arita