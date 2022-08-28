Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Barry Conducts Missile Exercise Using BQM-177A Target [Image 2 of 7]

    USS Barry Conducts Missile Exercise Using BQM-177A Target

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.28.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Deanna Gonzales 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    220828-N-FO714-1006
    PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 28, 2022) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) launches a Standard Missile (SM) 2 during a live-fire missile exercise as part of Pacific Vanguard (PV) 22 while operating in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 28. PV22 is an exercise with a focus on interoperability and the advanced training and integration of allied maritime forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Deanna Gonzales)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 20:07
    Photo ID: 7393548
    VIRIN: 220828-N-FO714-1006
    Resolution: 1693x1231
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Barry Conducts Missile Exercise Using BQM-177A Target [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USNAVY
    DESRON15
    U.S.7thFleet
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    CTF71
    PACVAN22

