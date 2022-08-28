USS Barry Conducts Missile Exercise Using BQM-177A Target

220828-N-UA460-1008
PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 28, 2022) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) launches a Standard Missile (SM) 2 during a live-fire missile exercise as part of Pacific Vanguard (PV) 22 while operating in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 28. PV22 is an exercise with a focus on interoperability and the advanced training and integration of allied maritime forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
Date Taken:
08.28.2022
Date Posted:
08.29.2022
Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
