220828-N-FO714-1005

PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 28, 2022) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) launches a Standard Missile (SM) 2 during a live-fire missile exercise as part of Pacific Vanguard (PV) 22 while operating in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 28. PV22 is an exercise with a focus on interoperability and the advanced training and integration of allied maritime forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Deanna Gonzales)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2022 Date Posted: 08.29.2022 20:07 Photo ID: 7393547 VIRIN: 220828-N-FO714-1005 Resolution: 1802x1300 Size: 1.18 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 11 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Barry Conducts Missile Exercise Using BQM-177A Target [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.