Students and faculty enter the Great Falls Public Schools Early Learning Family Center for the first day of transitional kindergarten Aug. 29, 2022, in Great Falls Mont. This transitional kindergarten fills a local education gap as Montana is one of the six states in the U.S. that does not fund preschool programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heather Heiney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2022 Date Posted: 08.29.2022 15:40 Photo ID: 7393188 VIRIN: 220829-F-VZ090-1001 Resolution: 5137x3418 Size: 8.37 MB Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Transitional Kindergarten pilot program takes off [Image 4 of 4], by Heather Heiney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.