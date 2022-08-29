Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Transitional Kindergarten pilot program takes off [Image 1 of 4]

    Transitional Kindergarten pilot program takes off

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2022

    Photo by Heather Heiney 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Students and faculty enter the Great Falls Public Schools Early Learning Family Center for the first day of transitional kindergarten Aug. 29, 2022, in Great Falls Mont. This transitional kindergarten fills a local education gap as Montana is one of the six states in the U.S. that does not fund preschool programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heather Heiney)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 15:40
    Photo ID: 7393188
    VIRIN: 220829-F-VZ090-1001
    Resolution: 5137x3418
    Size: 8.37 MB
    Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Transitional Kindergarten pilot program takes off [Image 4 of 4], by Heather Heiney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Transitional Kindergarten pilot program takes off
    Transitional Kindergarten pilot program takes off
    Transitional Kindergarten pilot program takes off
    Transitional Kindergarten pilot program takes off

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Transitional Kindergarten pilot program takes off

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    education

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT