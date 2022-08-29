Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Transitional Kindergarten pilot program takes off [Image 2 of 4]

    Transitional Kindergarten pilot program takes off

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2022

    Photo by Heather Heiney 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Tom Moore, Great Falls Public Schools superintendent, left, and Col. Barry Little, 341st Missile Wing commander, right, speak to one another at the GFPS Early Learning Family Center Aug. 29, 2022, in Great Falls, Mont. The school district and the base worked together to kickstart a program for military families to send their transitional kindergarteners to the school for free to begin their education and alleviate childcare needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heather Heiney)

