    Maj. Naomi Ballard addresses the 477th Maintenance Squadron [Image 3 of 4]

    Maj. Naomi Ballard addresses the 477th Maintenance Squadron

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Melissa Estevez 

    477th Fighter Group

    Maj. Naomi Ballard delivers a speech to the 477th Maintenance Squadron, August 28, 2022, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Col. Jonathan Gration, 477th Fighter Group commander, charged her with command over the 477th MXS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Melissa Estevez)

