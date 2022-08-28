477th Fighter Group commander, passes the guidon to new 477th Maintenance Squadron commander

Maj. Naomi Ballard assumes command of the 477th Maintenance Squadron, August 28, 2022, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Col. Jonathan Gration, 477th Fighter Group commander, passed the guidon to Ballard, charging her with command over the 477th MXS. Ballard has served over 11 years in the Air Force, active duty and reserve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Melissa Estevez)

