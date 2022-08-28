Maj. Naomi Ballard assumes command of the 477th Maintenance Squadron, August 28, 2022, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Col. Jonathan Gration, 477th Fighter Group commander, passed the guidon to Ballard, charging her with command over the 477th MXS. Ballard has served over 11 years in the Air Force, active duty and reserve.
