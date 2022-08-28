Maj. Naomi Ballard assumes command of the 477th Maintenance Squadron

Photo By Staff Sgt. Melissa Estevez | The 477th Maintenance Squadron salutes Maj. Naomi Ballard after she assumes command,...... read more read more

Photo By Staff Sgt. Melissa Estevez | The 477th Maintenance Squadron salutes Maj. Naomi Ballard after she assumes command, August 28, 2022, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Melissa Estevez) see less | View Image Page