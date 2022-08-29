Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    404th AFSB welcomes new command sergeant major [Image 2 of 2]

    404th AFSB welcomes new command sergeant major

    08.29.2022

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy Walton, incoming command sergeant major for the 404th Army Field Support Brigade, provides remarks during an assumption of responsibility ceremony held at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Aug. 15. (Photo by George Cox, 404th AFSB)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022
