404th AFSB welcomes new command sergeant major

Courtesy Photo | Col. John Rotante, 404th Army Field Support Brigade commander, passes the brigade's colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy Walton, officially signifying he is now responsible for the brigade's colors, during an assumption of responsibility ceremony held at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Aug. 15. (Photo by George Cox, 404th AFSB)

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy Walton assumed his new duties as command sergeant major of the 404th Army Field Support Brigade during an assumption of responsibility ceremony held here Aug. 15.



Col. John Rotante, 404th AFSB commander, provided remarks and welcomed Walton to the brigade. The 404th AFSB is one of seven brigades that fall under the U.S. Army Sustainment Command, headquartered at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois.



“The reason why we are here today is Command Sgt. Walton assuming responsibilities of the 404th AFSB,” he said. “I am truly excited for him and his family to join the Cast Iron team.”



Talking about the brigade’s mission, Rotante said that the 404th AFSB provides Army Materiel Enterprise support to JBLM and tenant units aligned to I Corps, to help leverage the capabilities of the four Lifecycle Management Commands – the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Life Cycle Management Command; the U.S. Army Communications Electronics Life Cycle Management Command; the Joint Munitions and Lethality Life Cycle Management Command/Joint Munitions Command; and the U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Life Cycle Management Command.



Rotante then focused his attention on Walton.



“This organization will provide you with unique insight to the strategic logistics enterprise,” he said. “I look forward to your guidance and our teamwork, as we serve together as ambassadors and face to the field for the Army Materiel Command.”



Walton previously served as the command sergeant major and the observer coach/trainer for the 3rd Battalion, 409th Brigade Support Battalion at Fort Knox, Kentucky.



In his remarks, he praised Command Sgt. Maj. Kendra St. Helen for her previous work at the 404th AFSB.



“As the brigade continues to navigate through all the challenges faced by the Army Sustainment Enterprise, I will endeavor to build upon all the great work that Command Sgt. Maj. St. Helen did during her time as a senior enlisted adviser here.”



St. Helen now serves as the command sergeant major for the U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, in Warren, Michigan.



“Cast Iron team, I am honored and humbled that the Army chose me to become your brigade sergeant major,” Walton said.



“I am ready and willing to serve every individual in this brigade with all the means necessary to achieve the organization’s success,” Walton said.