Col. John Rotante, 404th Army Field Support Brigade commander, passes the brigade’s colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy Walton, officially signifying he is now responsible for the brigade’s colors, during an assumption of responsibility ceremony held at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Aug. 15. (Photo by George Cox, 404th AFSB)
404th AFSB welcomes new command sergeant major
