Col. John Rotante, 404th Army Field Support Brigade commander, passes the brigade’s colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy Walton, officially signifying he is now responsible for the brigade’s colors, during an assumption of responsibility ceremony held at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Aug. 15. (Photo by George Cox, 404th AFSB)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2022 Date Posted: 08.29.2022 10:46 Photo ID: 7392578 VIRIN: 220829-A-A4479-001 Resolution: 1198x1800 Size: 439.09 KB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 404th AFSB welcomes new command sergeant major [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.