    Leadership Oriented Group Hike at Civil Engineer Project Manager Training Class [Image 3 of 3]

    Leadership Oriented Group Hike at Civil Engineer Project Manager Training Class

    LURAY, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Brad Wilson 

    Innovative Readiness Training

    Students, instructors and mentors of the Joint Deployment For Training and Innovative Readiness Training Project Manager Class pose at the top of Stony Man Mountain after completion of a leadership oriented group hike in Shenandoah National Park, Virginia, on August 2, 2022.

    Date Taken: 08.02.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 10:49
    Photo ID: 7392566
    VIRIN: 220802-Z-OJ151-0001
    Resolution: 1954x1099
    Size: 883.13 KB
    Location: LURAY, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leadership Oriented Group Hike at Civil Engineer Project Manager Training Class [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Brad Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    IRT
    Civil Engineer
    Innovative Readiness Training
    Shenandoah National Park

