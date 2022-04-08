Members of the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserves, Army National Guard and Army Reserves pose for a group photo at the historic Skyland Resort Conference Hall in Shenandoah National Park, Virginia at the conclusion of the Joint DFT and IRT Project Manager Class on August 4, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2022 10:49
|Photo ID:
|7392565
|VIRIN:
|220802-Z-OJ151-0003
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.88 MB
|Location:
|LURAY, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Civil Engineer Project Manager Group Photo at Historic Skyland Resort [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Brad Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT