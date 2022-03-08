Chief Master Sgt. Adolph Dominguez, 144 CES SEL, briefs students on developing construction schedules using project management principles at the Joint DFT and IRT Project Manager Class, August 3, 2022, in Shenandoah National Park, Virginia.
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2022 10:49
|Photo ID:
|7392564
|VIRIN:
|220802-Z-OJ151-0002
|Resolution:
|4032x2268
|Size:
|3.06 MB
|Location:
|LURAY, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Developing Project Schedules [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Brad Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
