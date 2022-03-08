Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Developing Project Schedules [Image 1 of 3]

    Developing Project Schedules

    LURAY, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Brad Wilson 

    Innovative Readiness Training

    Chief Master Sgt. Adolph Dominguez, 144 CES SEL, briefs students on developing construction schedules using project management principles at the Joint DFT and IRT Project Manager Class, August 3, 2022, in Shenandoah National Park, Virginia.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Developing Project Schedules [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Brad Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IRT
    Civil Engineer
    Deployment for Training
    Innovative Readiness Training
    DFT

