    171st ARW holds Combat Lifesaver Course [Image 18 of 19]

    171st ARW holds Combat Lifesaver Course

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe Wockenfuss 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen from the 171st Air Refueling Wing and the 911th Airlift Wing take part in a Combat Lifesaver Course, May 15, 2022, near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The students were run through a series of realistic trauma scenarios using tactical maneuvers to approach casualties then provide frontline life-saving medical treatment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe M. Wockenfuss)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 08:40
    Photo ID: 7392470
    VIRIN: 220515-Z-OK627-2149
    Resolution: 5478x3913
    Size: 3.31 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 171st ARW holds Combat Lifesaver Course [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Zoe Wockenfuss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Pittsburgh
    TCCC
    PAANG
    171ARW

