Airmen from the 171st Air Refueling Wing and the 911th Airlift Wing take part in a Combat Lifesaver Course, May 15, 2022, near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The students were run through a series of realistic trauma scenarios using tactical maneuvers to approach casualties then provide frontline life-saving medical treatment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe M. Wockenfuss)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2022 08:40
|Photo ID:
|7392457
|VIRIN:
|220515-Z-OK627-2018
|Resolution:
|4649x3321
|Size:
|3.26 MB
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 171st ARW holds Combat Lifesaver Course [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Zoe Wockenfuss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT