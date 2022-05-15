171st ARW holds Combat Lifesaver Course

Airmen from the 171st Air Refueling Wing and the 911th Airlift Wing take part in a Combat Lifesaver Course, May 15, 2022, near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The students were run through a series of realistic trauma scenarios using tactical maneuvers to approach casualties then provide frontline life-saving medical treatment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe M. Wockenfuss)

