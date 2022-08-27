220827-N-DM318-1022.NEF NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Aug. 27, 2022) Capt. J M Montagnet, commanding officer, Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, (center left), speaks to Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Rear Adm. Tetsuji kanayama commanding officer Fleet Air Wing 4, (center right) and Masayoshi Koshio, mayor of Ayase City (right) during the opening ceremony of the Ayase Summer Festival. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW 5), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE (HSM-51) and 30 other tenant commands and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.27.2022 Date Posted: 08.29.2022 01:05 Photo ID: 7392183 VIRIN: 220827-N-DM318-1022 Resolution: 5869x4192 Size: 1.97 MB Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ayase Summer Festival [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.