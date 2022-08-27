Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ayase Summer Festival [Image 3 of 3]

    Ayase Summer Festival

    JAPAN

    08.27.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ange-Olivier Clement 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    220827-N-DM318-1022.NEF NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Aug. 27, 2022) Capt. J M Montagnet, commanding officer, Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, (center left), speaks to Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Rear Adm. Tetsuji kanayama commanding officer Fleet Air Wing 4, (center right) and Masayoshi Koshio, mayor of Ayase City (right) during the opening ceremony of the Ayase Summer Festival. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW 5), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE (HSM-51) and 30 other tenant commands and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 01:05
    Photo ID: 7392183
    VIRIN: 220827-N-DM318-1022
    Resolution: 5869x4192
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Ayase Summer Festival [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi
    Ayase Summer Festival

