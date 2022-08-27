220827-N-DM318-1014 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Aug. 27, 2022) Capt. J M Montagnet, commanding officer, Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, (center) speaks with The Honorable Akira Amari, Japan House of representative member (left) during the opening ceremony of the Ayase Summer Festival. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW 5), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE (HSM-51) and 30 other tenant commands and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

