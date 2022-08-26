Darwin locals tour a U.S. Marine Corps C-130 with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), during exercise Pitch Black 22 Open Day at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Darwin, NT, Australia, Aug. 27, 2022. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Darwin 22 and 1st MAW participated in the Pitch Black 22 public static display that showcased aircraft to the local Darwin community and allowed the public to engage with the Marine units present. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Kayla D. Trevino)

