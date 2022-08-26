A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268, Aviation Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22, is staged to be toured by the public during exercise Pitch Black 22 Open Day at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Darwin, NT, Australia, Aug. 27, 2022. Marines with MRF-D 22 and 1st Marine Aircraft Wing participated in the Pitch Black 22 public static display that showcased aircraft to the local Darwin community and allowed the public to engage with the Marine units present. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Kayla D. Trevino)

