    Pitch Black 22 Open Day [Image 1 of 3]

    Pitch Black 22 Open Day

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Kayla Trevino 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    A U.S. Marine with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268, Aviation Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22, shows an attendee how to properly wear Marine Corps personal protective equipment during exercise Pitch Black 22 Open Day at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Darwin, NT, Australia, Aug. 27, 2022. Marines with MRF-D 22 and 1st Marine Aircraft Wing participated in the Pitch Black 22 public static display that showcased aircraft to the local Darwin community and allowed the public to engage with the Marine units present. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Kayla D. Trevino)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pitch Black 22 Open Day, by Cpl Kayla Trevino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Australia
    MV-22
    MRF-D 22
    Pitch Black 22

