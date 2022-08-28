Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    If You Want It, Go Get It: A Glimpse in the Life of North Carolina Air National Guard's First Female Raven [Image 1 of 3]

    If You Want It, Go Get It: A Glimpse in the Life of North Carolina Air National Guard's First Female Raven

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Montgomery 

    145th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs North Carolina Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lyndanesha Martin, 145th Security Forces Squadron, proudly displays her Phoenix Raven accoutrements at the North Carolina Air National Guard base, Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, Aug. 28, 2022. Staff Sgt. Martin is the first female from the North Carolina Air National Guard to be inducted into the small but mighty Phoenix Raven Program which centers on training a limited number of security forces personnel to provide security for Air Mobility Command aircraft in high-threat areas.

