U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lyndanesha Martin, 145th Security Forces Squadron, proudly displays her Phoenix Raven accoutrements at the North Carolina Air National Guard base, Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, Aug. 28, 2022. Staff Sgt. Martin is the first female from the North Carolina Air National Guard to be inducted into the small but mighty Phoenix Raven Program which centers on training a limited number of security forces personnel to provide security for Air Mobility Command aircraft in high-threat areas.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2022 Date Posted: 08.28.2022 16:13 Photo ID: 7391844 VIRIN: 220828-Z-RS771-1003 Resolution: 7135x4762 Size: 12.99 MB Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, If You Want It, Go Get It: A Glimpse in the Life of North Carolina Air National Guard's First Female Raven [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Laura Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.