Kuwait, Iraq, U.S. Joint Patrol

220825-N-ZA692-2883 ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 25, 2022) From the right, U.S. Navy coastal patrol ship USS Sirocco (PC 6), U.S. Coast Guard fast response cutter USCGC Charles Moulthrope (WPC 1141) and Kuwait Naval Forces ship Maskan (P3717), sail in formation during a joint patrol in the Arabian Gulf, Aug. 25. Trilateral engagements help strengthen partnerships and ensure maritime stability and security in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anita Chebahtah)

