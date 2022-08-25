Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kuwait, Iraq, U.S. Joint Patrol [Image 3 of 3]

    Kuwait, Iraq, U.S. Joint Patrol

    ARABIAN GULF

    08.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anita Chebahtah  

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220825-N-ZA692-2883 ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 25, 2022) From the right, U.S. Navy coastal patrol ship USS Sirocco (PC 6), U.S. Coast Guard fast response cutter USCGC Charles Moulthrope (WPC 1141) and Kuwait Naval Forces ship Maskan (P3717), sail in formation during a joint patrol in the Arabian Gulf, Aug. 25. Trilateral engagements help strengthen partnerships and ensure maritime stability and security in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anita Chebahtah)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.28.2022 08:11
    Photo ID: 7391746
    VIRIN: 220825-N-ZA692-2883
    Resolution: 5217x3478
    Size: 988.71 KB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kuwait, Iraq, U.S. Joint Patrol [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Anita Chebahtah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kuwait, Iraq, U.S. Joint Patrol
    Kuwait, Iraq, U.S. Joint Patrol
    Kuwait, Iraq, U.S. Joint Patrol

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Iraq, Kuwait and U.S. Conduct Joint Patrol in Arabian Gulf

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    5th Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT