Kuwait, Iraq, U.S. Joint Patrol

220825-N-ZA692-2853 ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 25, 2022) U.S. Navy coastal patrol ship USS Sirocco (PC 6), U.S. Coast Guard fast response cutter USCGC Charles Moulthrope (WPC 1141), Kuwait Naval Force ship Maskan (P 3717), and Iraq Navy fast attack craft P-310, sail together during a joint patrol exercise in the Arabian Gulf, Aug. 25. Trilateral engagements help strengthen partnerships and ensure maritime stability and security in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anita Chebahtah)

