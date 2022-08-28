Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iraq, Kuwait and U.S. Conduct Joint Patrol in Arabian Gulf

    Kuwait, Iraq, U.S. Joint Patrol

    Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Anita Chebahtah | 220825-N-ZA692-2853 ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 25, 2022) U.S. Navy coastal patrol ship USS...... read more read more

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    08.28.2022

    Story by NAVCENT Public Affairs   

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    Maritime forces from Iraq, Kuwait and the United States conducted a joint patrol, Aug. 25, in the Arabian Gulf.

    Ships from the Iraq Navy, Kuwait Naval Force, Kuwait Coast Guard, U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard participated in maneuvering exercises and maritime security drills.

    U.S. ships included patrol coastal ship USS Sirocco (PC 6) and fast response cutter USCGC Charles Moulthrope (WPC 1141). Sirocco and Charles Moulthrope are forward-deployed to Bahrain where U.S. 5th Fleet is headquartered.

    “Trilateral engagements like this demonstrate the shared commitment of partner nations to safeguarding the seas,” said Capt. Robert Francis, commander of Task Force 55 whose staff oversees operations for U.S. 5th Fleet surface forces.

    Cooperation among regional partners at sea helps ensure maritime security and stability in nearby waters, he added.

    The U.S. 5th Fleet operating area includes 21 countries, the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Bab al-Mandeb and Suez Canal.

    This work, Iraq, Kuwait and U.S. Conduct Joint Patrol in Arabian Gulf, by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

