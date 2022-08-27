Troopers from 3rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division participated in a Polish Oath of Enlistment Ceremony August 27, 2022. Interactions like these build stronger bonds between U.S. and Polish forces here in Poland.
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2022 05:47
|Photo ID:
|7391668
|VIRIN:
|220827-A-GY122-963
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|15.79 MB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, GREYWOLF attends Polish Oath of Enlistment Ceremony [Image 19 of 19], by SSG Charles Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
