    GREYWOLF attends Polish Oath of Enlistment Ceremony [Image 18 of 19]

    GREYWOLF attends Polish Oath of Enlistment Ceremony

    POLAND

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Porter 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    Troopers from 3rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division participated in a Polish Oath of Enlistment Ceremony August 27, 2022. Interactions like these build stronger bonds between U.S. and Polish forces here in Poland.

