GREYWOLF attends Polish Oath of Enlistment Ceremony

Lt. Col. Timothy Butler, commander of 3rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division and Command Sgt. Maj. Don Batchan joined the reviewing party during a Polish Oath of Enlistment Ceremony August 27, 2022. Interactions like these build stronger bonds between U.S. and Polish forces here in Poland.

