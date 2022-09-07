USNS Mercy Sailors participate in crash and salvage drill

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 9, 2022) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Handling 2nd Class Brian Bickmeier, from Claremont, California, left, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Handling 2nd Class Guangpeng Hu, from San Diego, observe and discuss the crash and salvage drill aboard Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) while underway for Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

Date Taken: 07.09.2022
Date Posted: 08.28.2022
Photo ID: 7391593
by PO2 Brandie Nuzzi