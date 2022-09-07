Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Mercy Sailors participate in crash and salvage drill

    USNS Mercy Sailors participate in crash and salvage drill

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi 

    USNS MERCY (T-AH 19)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 9, 2022) – Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Adrianne Foggetti, from Huntington Beach, California, left, and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Brendan Merrill, from Adrian, Michigan, treat a simulated patient during a crash and salvage drill near the pilot house aboard Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) while underway for Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2022
    Date Posted: 08.28.2022 04:04
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Mercy Sailors participate in crash and salvage drill [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific Partnership
    USNS Mercy
    Navy Partnerships
    PP22
    Pacific Partnership 2022

