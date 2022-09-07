USNS Mercy Sailors participate in crash and salvage drill

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 9, 2022) – Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Adrianne Foggetti, from Huntington Beach, California, left, and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Brendan Merrill, from Adrian, Michigan, treat a simulated patient during a crash and salvage drill near the pilot house aboard Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) while underway for Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)
