USNS Mercy Sailors participate in crash and salvage drill

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 9, 2022) – Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Myles Anderson, from San Diego, mans a firehose during a crash and salvage near the pilot house aboard Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) while underway for Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

