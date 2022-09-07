Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Mercy Sailors participate in crash and salvage drill [Image 5 of 7]

    USNS Mercy Sailors participate in crash and salvage drill

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.09.2022

    USNS MERCY (T-AH 19)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 9, 2022) – Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Myles Anderson, from San Diego, mans a firehose during a crash and salvage near the pilot house aboard Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) while underway for Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Mercy Sailors participate in crash and salvage drill [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    USNS Mercy
    Navy Partnerships
    PP22
    Pacific Partnership 2022

