Coast Guard repatriates 90 people to Cuba

A Coast Guard Station Key West law enforcement crew transfers Cuban migrants from the cutter Diligence to the cutter Raymond Evans off Key West, Florida, Aug. 26, 2022. Coast Guard cutters hold migrants interdicted at sea until they are repatriated to their country of origin. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell)

