Coast Guard repatriates 90 people to Cuba

A Coast Guard Station Key West law enforcement crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of this disabled fishing vessel about 2 miles south of Key West, Florida, Aug. 24, 2022. The people who were aboard were repatriated to Cuba on Aug. 27, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

