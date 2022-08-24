Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard repatriates 90 people to Cuba [Image 4 of 4]

    Coast Guard repatriates 90 people to Cuba

    FL, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Station Key West law enforcement crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of this disabled fishing vessel about 2 miles south of Key West, Florida, Aug. 24, 2022. The people who were aboard were repatriated to Cuba on Aug. 27, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.27.2022 16:03
    Photo ID: 7391308
    VIRIN: 220824-G-G0107-3001
    Resolution: 800x600
    Size: 80.39 KB
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard repatriates 90 people to Cuba [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard repatriates 90 people to Cuba
    Coast Guard repatriates 90 people to Cuba
    Coast Guard repatriates 90 people to Cuba
    Coast Guard repatriates 90 people to Cuba

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sector Key West
    Cuba
    Migrant Interdiction
    OVS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT