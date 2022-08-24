A Coast Guard Station Key West law enforcement crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of this disabled fishing vessel about 2 miles south of Key West, Florida, Aug. 24, 2022. The people who were aboard were repatriated to Cuba on Aug. 27, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2022 16:03
|Photo ID:
|7391308
|VIRIN:
|220824-G-G0107-3001
|Resolution:
|800x600
|Size:
|80.39 KB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard repatriates 90 people to Cuba [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT