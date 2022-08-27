Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 DoD Warrior Games Archery

    2022 DoD Warrior Games Archery

    FL, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2022

    Photo by Spc. Albert Juarez 

    DoD Warrior Games

    ORLANDO, Fla. (Aug. 27, 2022) Robert Milne, Team Canada, draws his bow while competing in the archery event at the 2022 DoD Warrior Games, August 27th, 2022. The Warrior Games are composed of over 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes, competing in 12 adaptive sporting events Aug. 19-28, 2022 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. (U.S. Army photo by SPC Albert Juarez)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 DoD Warrior Games Archery [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Albert Juarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Warrior Games
    WarriorGames22
    WG22

