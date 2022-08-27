2022 DoD Warrior Games Archery

ORLANDO, Fla. (Aug. 27, 2022) Veteran Sgt. Peter Lykins, Team Marine Corps, draws his bow while competing in the archery event at the 2022 DoD Warrior Games, August 27, 2022. The Warrior Games are composed of over 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes, competing in 12 adaptive sporting events Aug. 19-28, 2022 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.

(U.S. Army photo by SPC Albert Juarez)

