2022 DoD Warrior Games Archery

ORLANDO, Fla. (Aug. 27, 2022) Master Sgt. Tim Williams, Team Air Force, competes in the archery event at the 2022 DoD Warrior Games, Aug. 27, 2022. The Warrior Games are composed of over 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes, competing in 12 adaptive sporting events Aug. 19-28, 2022 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Oneg Plisner)

