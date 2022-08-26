Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th CAB ECCN and CCFP treat CJTF-OIR partner in-flight [Image 3 of 5]

    11th CAB ECCN and CCFP treat CJTF-OIR partner in-flight

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.26.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    Cpt. Kirk Fuller, enroute critical care nurse (ECCN) with 7th General Support Aviation Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment, 11th Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), provides in-flight medical treatment to personnel with a partner force at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, 2022. The U.S. Army attaches ECCNs to Army aviation MEDEVAC units deployed to combat zones like 11th CAB, mobilized as Task Force Eagle, in support of the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve mission to advise, assist and enable partnered forces in the enduring defeat of Da’esh, the common Arabic term for IS or ISIS, within designated areas of Iraq and Syria. (Courtesy Photo)

