11th CAB medevac Black Hawk helicopters in-flight

U.S. Soldiers with 7th Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), 11th Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), pilot two U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters at an undisclosed location in the Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) Combined-Joint Operations Area (CJOA) Feb. 4, 2022. 11th CAB, mobilized as Task Force Eagle, is deployed in support of the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve mission to advise, assist and enable partnered forces in the enduring defeat of Da’esh, the common Arabic term for IS or ISIS, within designated areas of Iraq and Syria.

