    USAF meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Australia [Image 3 of 4]

    USAF meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Australia

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah Waters 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen speak with the Honorable Richard Marles, Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, during a visit to Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, Aug. 26, 2022. Marles’ visit coincided with Exercise Pitch Black 2022, the latest in long standing, multilateral exercises designed to enhance participating countries’ air operations. This year, 17 nations are participating in PB22, and is scheduled from Aug. 19 to Sept. 8, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.27.2022 05:37
    Photo ID: 7391112
    VIRIN: 220826-F-DB163-1100
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Australia [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Savannah Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    ReadyAF
    PB22
    PitchBlack22
    Deputy Prime Minister of Australia

