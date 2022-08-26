U.S. Airmen speak with the Honorable Richard Marles, Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, during a visit to Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, Aug. 26, 2022. Marles’ visit coincided with Exercise Pitch Black 2022, the latest in long standing, multilateral exercises designed to enhance participating countries’ air operations. This year, 17 nations are participating in PB22, and is scheduled from Aug. 19 to Sept. 8, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2022 Date Posted: 08.27.2022 05:37 Photo ID: 7391112 VIRIN: 220826-F-DB163-1100 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.52 MB Location: DARWIN, NT, AU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAF meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Australia [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Savannah Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.