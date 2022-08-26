USAF meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Australia

U.S. Air Force Capt. Ross Kohler, middle, 67th Fighter Squadron F-15 Eagle pilot, speaks with the Honorable Richard Marles, second to right, Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, during a visit to Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, Aug. 26, 2022. Marles’ visit coincided with Exercise Pitch Black 2022, the latest in long standing, multilateral exercises designed to enhance participating countries’ air operations. This year, 17 nations are participating in PB22, and is scheduled from Aug. 19 to Sept. 8, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

